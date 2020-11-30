Brokerages Set Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Price Target at €28.36

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.36 ($33.37).

RNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €34.12 ($40.14). 1,620,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.47 and its 200 day moving average is €23.05.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

