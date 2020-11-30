Brokerages Set RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Target Price at $3.15

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of research firms have commented on RES. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $731.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 353,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 198,757 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

