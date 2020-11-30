Brokerages Set Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) Target Price at GBX 2,688.78

Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,688.78 ($35.13).

SDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

SDR traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,227 ($42.16). The stock had a trading volume of 243,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,987. Schroders plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,857.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,892.86. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

