Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $76.22

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,812,988 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 305.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 187.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

