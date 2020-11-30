Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $76.22

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.
In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,812,988 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SYY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 187.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
