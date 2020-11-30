BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.75.

DOO stock opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 43.00.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

