BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.75.

DOO stock opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.00. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.56 and a 1 year high of C$78.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.25.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

