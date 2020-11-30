BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$89.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$75.00.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.75.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.00. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$78.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.25.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

