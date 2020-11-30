Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $23.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELY shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 106,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 22,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

