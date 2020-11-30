Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE CGC opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,914 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

