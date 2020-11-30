Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.30

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 4864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $752.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.