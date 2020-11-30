Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Robert M. Roche Sells 400 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

