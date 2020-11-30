Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $30.29 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

