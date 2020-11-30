Castle Price Down 64.7% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $11,843.91 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 64.7% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00587271 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00027760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.01013397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,127,668 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

