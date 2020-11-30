Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

