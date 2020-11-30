Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.43. 52,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,869. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

