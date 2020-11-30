Centaur (CNTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $680,327.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $744,864.25 and $680,327.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00159555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00939428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00256880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00446994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00157546 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

