Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Trimmed by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 4.2% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $641.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

