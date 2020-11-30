Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.