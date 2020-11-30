Chimpion Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00008946 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $54.81 million and $460,580.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00290704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00918047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00449893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00159162 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.