Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $73,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 625,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Citigroup by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

