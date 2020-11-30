Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.06. 11,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

