CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Shares Gap Down to $122.02

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.02, but opened at $108.00. CNOOC shares last traded at $106.24, with a volume of 1,810 shares changing hands.

CEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in CNOOC by 79.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

