Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCHGY opened at $29.15 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.