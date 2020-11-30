Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 8.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,817,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.78 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

