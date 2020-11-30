Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Purchased by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Compugen worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.84. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

