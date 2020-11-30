ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. 188,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,377. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.