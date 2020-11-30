Consensus (SEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,680.56 or 1.00336038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00072915 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.