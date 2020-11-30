Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) recently:

11/24/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/23/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/16/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/12/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/12/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/5/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/4/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/21/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/16/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/9/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2020 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company's operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. "

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. 36,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

