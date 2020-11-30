Contrasting Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) & Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dalrada Financial and Hudson Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -192.31% N/A -284.06% Hudson Global 0.56% 3.61% 2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Hudson Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $70,000.00 107.59 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.29 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -37.11

Hudson Global has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.91, suggesting that its share price is 891% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Global beats Dalrada Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

