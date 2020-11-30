Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.25 to $1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

