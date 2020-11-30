Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ KOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,192. The company has a market cap of $305.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.