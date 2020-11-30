Cosmos Price Reaches $5.60 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00028537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $213.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,680.56 or 1.00336038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00072915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 264,316,784 coins and its circulating supply is 206,532,181 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

