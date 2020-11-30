Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

COST traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.61. 44,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

