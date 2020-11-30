COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, COVA has traded 51.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $509,271.97 and approximately $206,952.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00159728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00942051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00257159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00445624 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00157351 BTC.

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

