Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.38 ($132.22).

EPA SU opened at €117.45 ($138.18) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

