Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $290.45 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $290.45 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.22 or 0.99976812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00072915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,191 coins and its circulating supply is 546,569,989 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

