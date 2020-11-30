Critical Review: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) versus Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

This table compares TransMedics Group and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13% Aradigm N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TransMedics Group and Aradigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Aradigm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and Aradigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 16.98 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -6.25 Aradigm $14.47 million 0.05 -$10.70 million N/A N/A

Aradigm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Risk & Volatility

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Aradigm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.