CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,261 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total transaction of $31,485,100.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,768 shares of company stock worth $136,817,268 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.