Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $660.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.02834565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

