Crypto.com Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.04 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, BigONE, DDEX and Huobi Korea. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $47.04 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.02834565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,946,118,720 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DigiFinex, DDEX, KuCoin, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Bithumb Global, Upbit, Huobi Korea, GOPAX, OKEx, Bithumb, ABCC, Dcoin, IDEX, OceanEx, Bittrex, Bibox, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, BigONE, HitBTC and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

