Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.
DDAIF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 397.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $68.96.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
