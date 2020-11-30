Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 397.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $68.96.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

