Darren Pope Acquires 11,785 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) insider Darren Pope purchased 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42).

LON:VMUK traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 128.75 ($1.68). 1,564,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.11. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

VMUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 152 ($1.99).

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

