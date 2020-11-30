DeFiner Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $781,755.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00159555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00939428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00256880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00446994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00157546 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,320,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

