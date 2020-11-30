Digiwage Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,462.21 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $18,462.21 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007004 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.