Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Disco has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.
Disco Company Profile
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Disco (DSCSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.