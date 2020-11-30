Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Disco has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disco will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

