Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Dnb Asa has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

