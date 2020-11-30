Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,893 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $26,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after buying an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Donaldson stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

