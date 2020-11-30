Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.48. 657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
