Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.48. 657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

