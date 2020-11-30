Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Lifted by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 249.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,054 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 3.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,771,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,800 shares of company stock worth $7,476,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,987. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

