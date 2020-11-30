DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

KWS stock opened at €63.90 ($75.18) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 12 month high of €74.00 ($87.06).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

